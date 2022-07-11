Clark County Fire Marshal issues burn ban beginning Friday

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - With temperatures rising, the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban for the season, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

All land clearing and residential burning in Clark County will be restricted until further notices. All burning permits issued before the ban will be rescinded, according to the fire marshal’s office.

“Along with DNR and neighboring counties (Pacific, Cowlitz, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Skamania) open burning in Clark County will be closed until Sept. 30,” said Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young.

Recreational campfires on forest lands will be allowed only in improved fire pits in designated campgrounds, such as commercial campgrounds and local, county and state parks.

The fire marshal’s office said recreational fires on private land are permitted when built according to the following regulations:

Recreational fires must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit such as those in improved campgrounds or available at home and garden stores.

Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.

Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.

Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.

Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

Self-contained camp stoves are a safe and easy alternative to campfires.

For more information, please contact the fire marshal’s office at 564-397-2186 or visit the county’s website.

