‘Destructive’ invasive bug found in Oregon for the first time

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pesky new neighbor has moved into Oregon. It’s a bug that officials say can have a major impact on the environment.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on Monday reported that Emerald Ash Borers have been found in Oregon for the first time.

A man spots an Emerald Ash Borer on a tree. (Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife)

“Oregon’s Most Wanted list just got a new #1 bad guy,” the agency wrote in a social media post. “These small, metallic green insects are considered the most destructive forest pests in North America. "

Oregon Ash is a species of tree found west of the Cascades that is important for stabilizing soil, controlling sediment, and moderating stream temperatures. These are key features in protecting fish and other wildlife that depend on these ecosystems. The Emerald Ash Borers feed on these trees. Widespread death of Oregon Ash could lead to water quality issues and hotter stream temperatures, the agency warned.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said it’s important for people to report sightings of these bugs whenever they are spotted in the wild.

You can report sightings and find more information, here.

