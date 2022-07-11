Advertisement

Former bank manager from Battle Ground charged with fraud, identity theft

(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:11 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A former bank manager at a Wells Fargo in Battle Ground is accused of stealing more than $1 million from elderly customers, according to United States Attorney’s Office- Western District of Washington.

Brian Davie, 43, was arrested Friday in Yakima on charges of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Davie is accused of using unauthorized cash withdrawals, money transfers, and cashier’s checks to steal over $1 million.

The attorney’s office said eight victims were identified. Some of the victims had dementia, or had limited English skills and did not understand banking transactions.

One victim had more than $546,000 stolen from her retirement accounts, according to the attorney’s office.

The attorney’s office said Wells Fargo reimbursed victims for their losses.

Davie worked for Wells Fargo in Battle Ground from March 2014 until he was fired in June 2019.

