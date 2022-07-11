On the Go with Joe at James Cameron: Challenging the Deep

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The director behind blockbuster movies like “Titanic” and “Avatar” has a new production that has opened in Portland.

“Challenging the Deep” is a new exhibit now open at OMSI.

According to OMSI’s website, the exhibit is a “major immersive exhibition that traces explorer and filmmaker James Cameron’s merged creative and technical achievements in deep-ocean science, engineering and exploration, including his record-breaking dive to the bottom of the planet in his DEEPSEA CHALLENGER submersible.”

The exhibit opened on June 18. For tickets and more information, click here.

