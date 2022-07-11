Jury selection begins for members of right-wing group Patriot Prayer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of members of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer.

Six members of the group have been indicted for their actions during those May Day demonstrations back in 2019. One of those members is the group’s leader, 35-year-old Joey Gibson.

Along with Gibson are:

37-year-old Christopher Ponte

45-year-old Ian Kramer

29-year-old Mackenzie Lewis

24-year-old Mathew Cooper

50-year-old Russel Schultz

All of them are facing felony riot charges, but Kramer, Ponte and Cooper have all pleaded guilty, meaning they will not have to face a jury during this trial.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office said that under state law, a person who participates in a riot of five or more people is considered to be a risk to public safety.

The DA’s office said the mass demonstrations that took place in Northeast Portland in 2019, led to people being assaulted.

It started with people protesting for workers’ rights on May Day, but prosecutors said it turned into an all-out street brawl when protesters clashed with members of Patriot Prayer.

Gibson did turn himself in to the police. Jury selection in the trial began Monday morning at the Multnomah County Courthouse.

