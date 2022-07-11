Lithium battery causes house fire in Hillsboro, 2 people injured

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were taken to a hospital after a house fire in Hillsboro early Monday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., Hillsboro Fire crews were called out to a house fire in the 300 block of Northeast 3rd Avenue, near Northeast Jackson. Hillsboro Fire told FOX 12 that a scooter with a lithium battery was inside the garage and sparked a fire.

Two people inside the home were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The American Red Cross has responded to the scene to help two other people who live in the home.

No additional details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.