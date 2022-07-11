Man found dead in parking lot after shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 11th and Southeast Walnut. Police said a man, who is about 40 years old, was shot in a parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department.

Detectives with @HillsboroPolice are investigating a shooting death. Calls of gunfire came in at 12:20 am and they found a 40-year-old man dead in a parking lot. SE Walnut is closed between 10th & 12th. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/0rBY1gFg8j — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 11, 2022

People who live in the area told FOX 12 that they heard six to eight gunshots. Some called 911, while others didn’t. This close to July 4th, some people thought the sound was still someone lighting fireworks.

“I didn’t even think of calling the police or anything. I just though it was fireworks,” one neighbor said.

Detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

Walnut Street will be closed between 10th Street and 12th Street during the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.