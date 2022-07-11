Man killed in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night in the King neighborhood.

Just after 8:30 p.m., North Precinct officers were called out to a report of a shooting in the 4500 block of Northeast 12th Avenue. Police said officers arrived to the scene and found a man dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

According to police, a person involved in the shooting remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

The Homicide Unit has responded for the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773 or Detective Brad Clifton at Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0696.

