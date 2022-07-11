One More Hot Day Tuesday

Hopefully you handled the heat okay today! We’ve got one more day of this tomorrow. We will see another hot and sunny day tomorrow here in the western valleys. Expect highs to again be in the 90s, likely a few degrees lower than they were today. Where we do find cooler temperatures tomorrow is along the coast. As onshore flow returns, expect to see clouds increasing along the coast into tomorrow evening. Temperatures east of the Cascades will also be very hot, with triple digit temperatures expected in several locations. There is also a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm into the evening east of the Cascades tomorrow.

Starting tomorrow night, temperatures will cool down and quickly and we will be back to comfortable overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. High temperatures will also be much more comfortable. Wednesday will see a high in the low 80s. The day will start with morning clouds again, before we get more afternoon sunshine.

Thursday through Saturday look to be mostly sunny days with warm temperatures. Highs will likely top out in the mid 80s. Our coolest day should come Sunday with upper 70s for the high and some clouds. We will likely see a few clouds Monday as well, with highs warming back into the 80s.

