The Pharmacy celebrates Rose City’s diversity and unique film history

By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:47 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – A building that was a pharmacy for over 100 years is now a place for Portlanders to have a drink and step into a bit of Rose City’s film history! FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by The Pharmacy to learn more about its history, and how the owner of the bar is looking to make it a welcoming place for all Portlanders.

Check out their website for hours and upcoming events here.

