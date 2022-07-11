Police investigating deadly shooting in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - The Hillsboro Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 11th and Southeast Walnut. Police said a man, who is about 40 years old, was shot in a parking lot and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hillsboro Fire Department.

Detectives with @HillsboroPolice are investigating a shooting death. Calls of gunfire came in at 12:20 am and they found a 40-year-old man dead in a parking lot. SE Walnut is closed between 10th & 12th. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/0rBY1gFg8j — Debra Gil (@DebraGil) July 11, 2022

Detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation. No suspect information is available at this time.

Walnut Street will be closed between 10th Street and 12th Street during the investigation.

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information is released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.