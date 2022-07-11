Summer camps finding creative ways to keep kids cool

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Temperatures in Portland are hitting the 90′s this week and summer camps are working on ways to keep kids cool.

Summer camps like the Rose City Rollers’, which is currently in session, had to modify their schedule to make sure all of the campers stay cool in the blistering heat.

“Usually, we have water balloons on hand or on the ready for this sort of thing. So, when it gets warm, we usually try to bring out some of the more of the fun activities that we reserve for a Friday party,” says Jaid Eichmiller, Rose City Rollers

Rose City Rollers did a good job keeping kids cool while skating. It included hand-held fans, popsicles and fruit. But in the midst of all the fun, they’re constantly monitoring the kids for any signs of heat exhaustion.

“When it’s warm, tank tops and shorts. We also remind them, they should bring sunscreen,” says Eichmiller. “We’re emphasizing they should be drinking water regularly even with lunch, even when they don’t want to, they should be actively taking sips.”

If you have a child going to summer camp, make sure you send them with a water bottle and clothing to stay cool.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.