Sunny and hot is the name of the game today and tomorrow with highs in the mid to lower 90s. Mostly sunny skies but a bit cooler Wednesday through Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A few more clouds but dry over the weekend, we are calling it partly cloudy, highs will only be in the upper 70s to 80 degrees.

