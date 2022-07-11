Vancouver police seek help locating missing siblings

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating missing siblings.

Anthony Gonzalez, 12, and Lluvia Gonzalez, 11, left their family home in the Vancouver Rose Village neighborhood at about 12 a.m. and have not been seen since, according to police.

Anthony is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, red sweat pants, and black and white shoes. Lluvia is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. Police said it’s not known at this time what she was last wearing.

Police said the kids are considered high risk missing persons due to their age. No additional details were released.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the siblings is asked to call 911.

