West Linn company’s shop declared ‘total loss’ after fire

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A business on Southwest Borland Road near West Linn was declared a total loss Sunday night after a large fire on the property.

Several neighbors called 911 and heard what sounded like an explosion at one point. TVF&R confirmed that propane tanks on the property exploded due to the heat.

The building, which belongs to Tree Care Unlimited, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene, but luckily the fire didn’t spread to any nearby homes.

Update: Access to fire at landscaping company is off Borland Rd. Crews have the fire under control, shop is a total lost, no injuries.



Thank you to @LakeOswegoFire and @ORStatePolice for assistance on scene.



Traffic is limited on Boreland Rd.

This is a rural area with no fire hydrants nearby, so several water tenders were in rotation to shuttle water to the scene.

“In being a rural area, it was really great they got water out here quickly. As soon as we can get water on a fire it makes a huge impact on how quickly we can wrap it up and make sure it doesn’t spread,” said a firefighter. “With this being a landscaping company, there is obviously concern with embers getting in the bark dust and other landscaping materials that are flammable, so it was an incident that could have been larger, so we are very happy they were able to contain it to what they did.”

Fire investigators are working with the owner and other firefighters to determine what happened to cause the fire. No injuries were reported.

