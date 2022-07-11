West Linn landscaping company shop declared ‘total loss’ after fire

WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A landscape company’s shop on Southwest Borland Road near West Linn was declared a total loss Sunday night after a large fire on the property.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said thankfully everyone was able to get out of the building safely after it went up in flames.

Several neighbors called 911 and heard what sounded like an explosion at one point. TVF&R confirmed that propane tanks on the property exploded due to the heat.

The building was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene, but luckily the fire didn’t spread to any nearby homes.

This is a rural area with no fire hydrants nearby, so several water tenders were in rotation to shuttle water to the scene.

“In being a rural area, it was really great they got water out here quickly. As soon as we can get water on a fire it makes a huge impact on how quickly we can wrap it up and make sure it doesn’t spread,” said a firefighter. “With this being a landscaping company, there is obviously concern with embers getting in the bark dust and other landscaping materials that are flammable, so it was an incident that could have been larger, so we are very happy they were able to contain it to what they did.”

Fire investigators are working with the owner and other firefighters to determine what happened to cause the fire.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.