Woman arrested after crashing into 2 cars, breaking into home in Aloha

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Hillsboro woman is facing several charges after she crashed into two cars, then broke into at least one home on Sunday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5:20 p.m., deputies responded to a crash at Southwest 194th Avenue and Southwest Johnson Street. Police said multiple people called 911 to report a driver had crashed into two cars.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, identified as 32-year-old Melissa Valdez, was tackled by a witness to stop her from fleeing the scene. Valdez reportedly said she would stay and removed her shoes, but then ran away.

Deputies searched for Valdez for almost an hour. During that time, the sheriff’s office said she jumped over and broke fences and also went into several homes and garages.

The sheriff’s office said deputies finally found Valdez after a homeowner called 911 and said someone had broken into his home. Deputies found Valdez hiding in a bedroom of the home.

Valdez was booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run causing property damage), criminal trespassing, and a probation violation. The sheriff’s office said additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.