30 chickens, 40 ducks and geese euthanized on Oregon property after bird flu found

FILE: A chicken at the Iowa County Fair on July 12, 2018 in Marengo, Iowa.
FILE: A chicken at the Iowa County Fair on July 12, 2018 in Marengo, Iowa.(Getty Images)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEND Ore. (KPTV) - Thirty chickens, as well as 40 ducks and geese, were euthanized on an Oregon property Monday after officials confirmed the flock was infected with bird flu.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture said the owners sold their eggs to the public, but it was a non-commercial farm, and there is no immediate public health concern because avian influenza does not affect poultry meat or egg products.

After the confirmation of bird flu, the state veterinarian issued a regional quarantine to prevent movement of poultry and poultry products from the affected area.

The quarantine encompasses the city of Bend and most of the outlying area.

To see a map of all quarantined areas, go here.

