ANOTHER SUNNY, HOT DAY

We officially hit 96 degrees yesterday at PDX and as of 3:30 this morning most of the metro is still in the 70s. We will have a slightly cooler day today, only reaching 92 with plenty of sunshine and a north breeze at 10-15 mph. Tonight a few clouds will push in as we cool to the upper 50s. Much cooler tomorrow, under partly cloudy skies we will warm to 82 degrees.

Thursday and Friday, sunny, highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies expected over the weekend with a high of 84 on Saturday, but only 78 on Sunday. Monday, mostly sunny and 80 degrees for our high.

If you are looking for relief from the heat, the coast would be the place to go today, with increasing clouds highs will only reach the mid 60s to low 70s. It will be a bit hotter east of the cascades today with highs in 90s to around 100.

