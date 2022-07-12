Cooling Down Wednesday

Another beautiful, but hot day in Portland! We’ve seen clear skies today, but tonight could see some high clouds increasing. Expect a much cooler evening, with lows almost 10° cooler than last night tonight. Tomorrow morning expect to start with partly cloudy skies, but we’ll be all sunshine by afternoon. Highs tomorrow will also be much cooler. We will see most spots in the low 80s and upper 70s.

The rest of the workweek will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s. Saturday will see similar temperatures, but start with more morning clouds.

Temperatures cool down Sunday, then warm through the beginning of next week, back into the mid 80s. We will again see mostly sunny skies.

