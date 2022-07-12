LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A fire in a Longview home displaced a family of four and left one of their dogs dead Monday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Longview Fire Department responded to a residence on Washington Way and 30th Avenue. They had gotten a call from a passerby who saw smoke and flames from the front door. Firefighters found the front door open and the inside of the home engulfed in flames.

LFD had control of the fire within ten minutes. The tenant confirmed that everyone made it out safely but that one of his dogs was missing. Firefighters found the dog dead within the home. The Humane Society was called to help with the other pets who made it out.

Fire in Longview home displaces family of 4 and kills dog (Longview Fire Department)

The home was mostly damaged except for bedrooms that were behind closed doors. LFD recommends sleeping with the bedroom door closed because it keeps out smoke heat and flames, and gives you the best chance at survival.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire in Longview home displaces family of 4 and kills dog (Longview Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.