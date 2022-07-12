Flyovers planned during the first nights of the World Athletics Championships

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - With just a few days left until the start of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the planning committee for the event announced new features during the first few nights including flyovers.

This year is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete July 15–24, 2022.

The opening night on Friday, July 15 will feature a flyover at 5 p.m. The second flyover will take place on Saturday, July 16 at 7:45 p.m. and the final flyover will happen on Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

To see a full schedule for the World Athletic Championships 2022, go here.

For more about parking, transportation, and other visitor information, go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.