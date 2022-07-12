Advertisement

Flyovers planned during the first nights of the World Athletics Championships

A rendering of the new Hayward Field
A rendering of the new Hayward Field(University of Oregon)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 12:39 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - With just a few days left until the start of the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, the planning committee for the event announced new features during the first few nights including flyovers.

This year is the first time the competition will take place in the United States, with 2,000 athletes from more than 200 nations expected to compete July 15–24, 2022.

The opening night on Friday, July 15 will feature a flyover at 5 p.m. The second flyover will take place on Saturday, July 16 at 7:45 p.m. and the final flyover will happen on Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m.

To see a full schedule for the World Athletic Championships 2022, go here.

For more about parking, transportation, and other visitor information, go here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Willowcreek Fire burning northeast of Vale, Oregon.
Oregon fire season officially underway
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
OMSI hosts viewing party for new James Webb Space Telescope images
OMSI hosts viewing party for new James Webb Space Telescope images
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap