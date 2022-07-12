Advertisement

Galactix Arcade & Taphouse in Astoria is an out-of-this-world experience

Galactix Arcade & Taphouse brings together cider, brews, pinball, and arcade games along with a heavy dose of sci-fi vibes.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:52 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASTORIA, Ore (KPTV) – Galactix Arcade & Taphouse brings together cider, brews, pinball, and arcade games along with a heavy dose of sci-fi vibes making it a fun spot to have a spacey retreat!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by Galactix to learn more about what the out of this world taphouse has to offer.

To learn more just check out their website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Starbucks
Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns
Galactix Arcade & Taphouse is an out-of-this-world experience
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
Fire in Longview home displaces family of 4 and kills dog
Fire in Longview home displaces family of 4 and kills dog