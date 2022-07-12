Advertisement

Motorcycle rider sustains life-threatening injuries in crash with car in Gresham

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:07 PM PDT
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcycle rider has life-threatening injuries after a crash with a car in Gresham on Monday night.

The crash happened on the 400 block of Northeast Burnside Road.

The driver of the car was not injured and stayed at the scene, according to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department.

Officers were on the scene investigating the crash. They had not yet determined if there would be criminal charges.

