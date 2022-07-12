Advertisement

Portland recognized as part of Time’s ‘World’s Greatest Places 2022′

A wide angle view of the city of Portland and Mount Hood in Oregon.
A wide angle view of the city of Portland and Mount Hood in Oregon.(Adam Blank / Unsplash)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Roses has been recognized by Time as one of the 50 ‘World’s Greatest Places 2022.’

“Portland continues to expand on its commitment to planet earth, with new infrastructure for bikers and walkers,” the article stated.

Portland sits on the list among world locations such as the Galapagos Islands, Seoul, Miami, Copenhagen, Toronto, and more.

Time also named new hotels and bridges popping up around downtown as reasons for Portland’s commitment to growth.

PDX Airport was recognized for having an autism-friendly sensory deprivation waiting room, as well.

To read the entire list, go here.

