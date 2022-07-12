Portland recognized as part of Time’s ‘World’s Greatest Places 2022′

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Roses has been recognized by Time as one of the 50 ‘World’s Greatest Places 2022.’

“Portland continues to expand on its commitment to planet earth, with new infrastructure for bikers and walkers,” the article stated.

Portland sits on the list among world locations such as the Galapagos Islands, Seoul, Miami, Copenhagen, Toronto, and more.

Time also named new hotels and bridges popping up around downtown as reasons for Portland’s commitment to growth.

PDX Airport was recognized for having an autism-friendly sensory deprivation waiting room, as well.

