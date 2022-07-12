Search and rescue looking for missing Portland hiker near Corbett.

CORBETT Ore. (KPTV) – Search and rescue with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a 53-year-old Portland man last seen leaving for a hike Monday.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the Portland man left for his hike Monday morning. The man’s car was later located near the 39000 block of SE Gordon Creek Road in Corbett.

Because of the time the man was last heard from and the high temperatures Monday, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team has been activated to search for the man.

Clackamas County Search and Rescue is also assisting in the search according to MCSO.

