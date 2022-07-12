Advertisement

Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

Portland Starbucks
Portland Starbucks
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:12 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns.

Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.

In a release, the company said the stores are closing after workers reported incidents related to drug use and other disruptions in the cafes.

“We read every incident report you file - it’s a lot,” wrote US operations leads Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson in a message to employees Monday. “We cannot serve as partners if we don’t first feel safe at work.”

By July 31, Starbucks will also be permanently closing six stores each in the Seattle and Los Angeles areas, and single locations in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The company said it would transfer employees to other locations when it permanently closes the stores.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Windows of more than 5 businesses shattered during protest in downtown Portland.
Windows of more than 5 businesses shattered during protest in downtown Portland

Latest News

Galactix Arcade & Taphouse is an out-of-this-world experience
Galactix Arcade & Taphouse in Astoria is an out-of-this-world experience
Galactix Arcade & Taphouse is an out-of-this-world experience
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
NASA’s new telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
Fire in Longview home displaces family of 4 and kills dog
Fire in Longview home displaces family of 4 and kills dog