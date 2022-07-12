Starbucks to close two Portland stores due to safety concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns.

Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.

In a release, the company said the stores are closing after workers reported incidents related to drug use and other disruptions in the cafes.

“We read every incident report you file - it’s a lot,” wrote US operations leads Debbie Stroud and Denise Nelson in a message to employees Monday. “We cannot serve as partners if we don’t first feel safe at work.”

By July 31, Starbucks will also be permanently closing six stores each in the Seattle and Los Angeles areas, and single locations in Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The company said it would transfer employees to other locations when it permanently closes the stores.

