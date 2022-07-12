Man attacked in downtown Portland passes away in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of two men who were attacked in downtown Portland while waiting at a bus stop last month has died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Donald A. Pierce, 82, died at the hospital Thursday night, according to a statement from Portland police on Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office and his death determined to be a homicide by blunt trauma.

The other victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The accused attacker Keffer White, is already in jail charged with four counts including two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly attacking the two elderly men. More charges are likely to come.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, is urged contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-169912.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.