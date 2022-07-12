Advertisement

Man attacked in downtown Portland passes away in hospital

Donald A. Pierce has died after being attacked in downtown Portland on June 25, 2022 (family...
Donald A. Pierce has died after being attacked in downtown Portland on June 25, 2022 (family photo)(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - One of two men who were attacked in downtown Portland while waiting at a bus stop last month has died from his injuries in a local hospital.

Donald A. Pierce, 82, died at the hospital Thursday night, according to a statement from Portland police on Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office and his death determined to be a homicide by blunt trauma.

The other victim was treated and released from the hospital.

The accused attacker Keffer White, is already in jail charged with four counts including two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, one count of Assault in the First Degree, and one count of Assault in the Second Degree after allegedly attacking the two elderly men. More charges are likely to come.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, is urged contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-169912.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Kendra Hanks was last seen walking past B&D Meats towards Winston on Highway 99 near Grange...
Police asking for surveillance video from area where Oregon woman went missing
Willowcreek Fire burning northeast of Vale, Oregon.
Oregon fire season officially underway
The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope is the farthest humanity has ever seen in...
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views