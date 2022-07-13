Beaverton man sentenced to 30 years in prison in child sex abuse case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man will spend 30 years behind bars after pleading guilty in a child sexual abuse case.

The Washington County District Attorney’s Office said Matthew Colin Broadwell pleaded guilty on April 15 to first-degree sodomy, four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, four counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and incest. He was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison.

The investigation began in July 2021 when the victim told her grandmother that Broadwell forced her to touch him inappropriately. While speaking with experts from CARES Northwest and the Oregon Department of Human Services, the district attorney’s office said the victim detailed many other instances of sexual abuse by Broadwell.

Beaverton police and ODHS confronted Broadwell about the allegations. He initially denied them, but admitted to sexually abusing the victim multiple times after he was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.

Broadwell will be taken to the Oregon Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

