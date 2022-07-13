Advertisement

Dangerous levels of toxins measured at Lacamas Lake

Lacamas Lake file image.
Lacamas Lake file image.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:26 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Public Health is warning the public of large levels of toxins discovered in Lacamas Lake.

Officials say results were taken from Lacamas Lake on Monday, revealing cyanotoxins above the threshold levels recommended by the Washington Department of Health.

Clark County Public Health said cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children. Even more serious, the toxin is deadly to pets that drink the water.

Clark County officials are warning residents to take precautions by avoiding swimming or water skiing at Lacamas Lake; keeping pets away from the water; avoiding any areas of scum when using motorized boats, paddle boarding, kayaking, or canoeing; cleaning any caught fish well and discard the organs; and not swallowing any water from the lake.

Public health said Wednesday they will continue to monitor the toxin levels and update the public as conditions change.

