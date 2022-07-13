Drug dealing Oregon pilot who tried to hire hitman sentenced to federal prison

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon man who distributed marijuana throughout the U.S. using his private airplane and who hired a hitman to kill a drug trafficking associate was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

John Tobe Larson, 71, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and five years supervised release, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Oregon on Wednesday,

According to court documents, in May of 2019, law enforcement received reports that Larson was distributing marijuana from South Oregon throughout the U.S. via his private airplane and smuggling large amounts of cash back into the state.

Investigators also learned that Larson had expressed interest in hiring someone to murder an associate he believed threatened his drug trafficking enterprise. Following these revelations, investigators staged a series of undercover meetings with Larson wherein a federal law enforcement officer posed as someone willing to carry out Larson’s murder-for-hire scheme.

In meetings with the undercover officer, Larson disclosed the identity of his targeted associate, discussed his reasoning for wanting the associate killed, and offered to pay the officer $20,000 to carry out the plot. At their third and final meeting, federal agents arrested Larson and executed a search warrant on his residence and airplane hangar. Agents seized items connected to Larson’s trafficking empire including his airplane, approximately $100,000 in cash, and marijuana distillate. Which is a concentrated form of THC that looks like thick oil.

On July 22, 2019, Larson was charged with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire. Later, on October 15, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted Larson on the same charge and added a second charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On April 20, 2022, Larson pleaded guilty to the drug trafficking charge.

