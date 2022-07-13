Former Oregon dentist pleads guilty in federal drug case

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A former Clackamas dentist pleaded guilty Wednesday to illegally distributing controlled substances, including thousands of pills of prescription drugs, and anabolic steroids.

Salwan Wesam Adjaj, 43, a resident of West Linn, Oregon, waived indictment and pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing with intent to distribute controlled substances, according to a release from the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents state, beginning in at least March 2016 and continuing until August 2020, Adjaj knowingly and intentionally distributed and possessed with intent to distribute thousands of doses of drugs including Tramadol, anabolic steroids, injectable testosterone, Phendimetrazine, Diazepam, Alprazolam (Xanax), Lorazepam, Carisoprodol (Soma), Zolpidem, and Promethazine.

Adjaj used his job as a dentist to obtain some of these drugs from a pharmaceutical manufacturer. None of the drugs distributed by Adjaj were for a legitimate medical purpose.

On December 15, 2021, in a separate criminal case, Adjaj was charged with aggravated identity theft and wire fraud for fraudulently converting to his personal use nearly $8 million in loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adjaj is in federal custody pending sentencing. In his drug case, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $500,000 fine, and up to 3 years of supervised release. He will be sentenced on October 11, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Michael W. Mosman.

As part of the plea agreement, Adjaj has agreed to abandon his ownership interest in any criminally-derived property, including, but not limited to, a 2017 Maserati Levanti.

