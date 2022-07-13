Gresham pauses SRO program at 3 school districts due to police staffing shortage

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three metro area school districts may not have school resource officers this coming fall because of a staff shortage at the Gresham Police Department.

The school districts that will be affected are Centennial, Gresham-Barlow and Reynolds.

The City of Gresham said it needs to send officers who are currently in the School Resource Officer (SRO) program back on patrol. The city said it needs more officers on the street to respond to serious crime, like this past weekend’s shootings.

“While this was a very difficult decision because we understand the value of our school resource officers to the community, it is what’s necessary at this time to increase our ability to respond to emergencies,” said Gresham Police Chief Travis Gullberg.

Gullberg went on to say as soon as the Gresham Police Department has enough officers it will again offer SRO’s to the three school districts.

Right now, the police department is trying to hire 19 officers to fill empty positions, but even when those officers do get hired it takes about 18 months before they are fully trained.

