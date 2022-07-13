Man sentenced to 375 months in prison in Washington County sex abuse case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Beaverton man was sentenced to more than 31 years in prison after being found guilty in a sex abuse case, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

Luis Hernandez-Sanchez, 53, was found guilty on July 1 of two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of first-degree sexual penetration, and five counts of first-degree sex abuse. He was sentenced five days later to 375 months in prison.

The district attorney’s office said the investigation began in 2015 when the victim told a friend that Hernandez-Sanchez sexually abused her. That friend then told her father who called police.

Beaverton police and investigators with the Oregon Department of Human Services spoke with the victim who told them Hernandez-Sanchez abused her multiple times over a period of several years, according to the district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office said Hernandez-Sanchez denied the allegations when he was arrested.

