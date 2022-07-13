Oregon distributes $600 cost-of-living payments to over 200,000 households

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon this week sent out hundreds of thousands of cost-of-living payments in an effort to help low-income families facing skyrocketing prices from fuel to food.

In March of this year, Oregon Democrats led the passage of House Bill 4157, a one-time $600 cost-of-living payment to over 236,000 Oregonians across every corner of the state. The bill passed with bipartisan support in the House and the Senate.

“Low-income households shouldn’t have to fight to afford basic everyday costs,” said Representative Andrea Valderrama (D-Portland), a chief sponsor of the bill. “Even before the pandemic Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and low income communities experienced barriers to economic vitality. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table or paying their utility bills. These checks are going to help cover essentials like groceries, prescription medicine, diapers or rent.”

To qualify for the payments, households were required to have the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon for the last six months of 2020.

A total of nearly $141.8 million was distributed to 236,314 qualifying recipients. Households that received a direct deposit were mailed a letter explaining the payment. Households that received a paper check received information about the payment on their check stub.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.