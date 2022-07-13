Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, a Portland woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection.

Lilith Anton Saer, 30, was arrested last week and is being charged with disruptive conduct in the Capitol building and intent to disrupt an official proceeding.

According to court documents, the FBI were able to identify her after numerous tips on Twitter identified photos of Saer at the Capitol during the insurrection. The tips linked her with conspiracy group, QAnon.

Saer made her first federal court appearance over video in Portland on Friday. She was then released. She appeared before a judge Tuesday in Washington, D.C. but did not enter plea.

Saer’s next court appearance is expected to be at the end of August.

At least eight other people form Oregon and Southwest Washington are facing charges in connection with the Capitol attack.

