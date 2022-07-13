Advertisement

Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

More than a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, a Portland woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:11 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - More than a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, a Portland woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the insurrection.

Lilith Anton Saer, 30, was arrested last week and is being charged with disruptive conduct in the Capitol building and intent to disrupt an official proceeding.

According to court documents, the FBI were able to identify her after numerous tips on Twitter identified photos of Saer at the Capitol during the insurrection. The tips linked her with conspiracy group, QAnon.

Saer made her first federal court appearance over video in Portland on Friday. She was then released. She appeared before a judge Tuesday in Washington, D.C. but did not enter plea.

Saer’s next court appearance is expected to be at the end of August.

At least eight other people form Oregon and Southwest Washington are facing charges in connection with the Capitol attack.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man suspected in Washington murder found dead in California
Oregon State Capitol
Penalty cut for Oregon bakers who refused to serve couple
Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Portland woman arrested, charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Local mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection
Local mechanics engineering DIY catalytic converter protection