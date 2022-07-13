Robber arrested after holding up convenience store with large knife: Portland police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police arrested a robber who held up a convenience store in Portland with a large knife.

On Monday around 8:12 a.m. East Precinct officers responded to a report of a robbery at the 10300 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard where they learned that a suspect had robbed the store at knifepoint, according to a police statement.

The victim, a clerk, was not harmed but told police the suspect used the knife to stab the counter during the robbery.

After further investigation, on Tuesday at 9:48 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to a report of a threat with a weapon at a gas station in the 6700 block of Southeast Division Street where they learned that the suspect used a knife to threaten two gas station attendants, even swinging the knife at them. They connected the suspect to the previous day’s robbery.

At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, East Precinct officers responded to a bar in the 4900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue on a report that a man was out in the parking lot jumping on a car and swinging a knife around. Officers recognized the suspect’s description and several police officers and sergeants showed up at the scene.

When they challenged the suspect, he started walking toward the officers with a knife in hand. The officers gave warnings and attempted to stop the suspect with a “40mm less-lethal launcher” and a “Conducted Electrical Weapon.”

Police said their plan was successful and the suspect was taken into custody. The knife was seized as evidence.

After a medical evaluation Vichea Jay Pok, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on three counts of Robbery in the First Degree and two counts of Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.

