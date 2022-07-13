Stand Together week continues with children’s book bank

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Stand Together week continues as the Thorns and Timbers players join forces to support local kids. On Tuesday, they organized and cleaned used books that will be donated to low-income preschool children.

20,000 books ranging from baby to high school age, arrived at the Children’s Book Bank to be sorted and cleaned. Volunteers were alongside Thorns and Timbers players making sure every book returned to its former glory.

“It’s making them feel like we get them, we see them, we know what they’re doing,” says Thorns FC General Manager Karina LeBlanc.

“It’s great. We get to try and help everyone out. It’s been a crazy two years for everyone so if we can do something small to make someone’s day better, I think it’s a great thing,” says Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham.

The Children’s Book Bank donates to about 80,000 kids a year. The books being cleaned will be going to free summer book programs across Portland.

“My daughter is two, so every time she picks up a book she’s alive and she loves the colors and everything. It would break my heart if a child has to pick up a book and doesn’t get to feel that way,” says LeBlanc.

“It really brings out the creativity and imagination and I feel like that gets lost sometimes going through school. And I think kids kind of lose that a little bit and now as an adult, it kind of brings me back to being a kid and living through this book for a short amount of time. So, if we can bring this to any community of kids and they get to escape whatever situation they’re going through, through this book, I think it’s really great for us to bring it to them,” says Thorns Midfielder Taylor Porter.

To volunteer for future events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.