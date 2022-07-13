Advertisement

SUNNY DAY, COOLER THAN YESTERDAY

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
By Andy Carson
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ahhh, a little relief this morning as we are starting off much cooler around the metro. Most areas are in the 50s this morning with a few scattered clouds. Today will end up being mostly sunny and about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday, we are expecting highs in the low 80s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for tomorrow through Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday, mostly sunny, high 79. Monday and Tuesday with abundant sunshine we will heat to the mid 80s. Overnight lows through the week will drop to the upper 50s to low 60s. No rain or heat waves expected anytime soon.

