Trail Blazers sign rookie draft pick Jabari Walker

Portland Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker plays against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA summer...
Portland Trail Blazers' Jabari Walker plays against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:10 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers signed rookie forward Jabari Walker to a standard NBA contract on Wednesday. Details of the contract have not been revealed.

Walker was first selected by Portland with the 57th overall pick of the 2022 NBA draft. As of the announcement, Walker has played three games with the Trail Blazers during the 2022 summer league, averaging 13.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist in 19.6 minutes per game.

Prior to the NBA draft, Walker played two seasons with Colorado, averaging 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 59 games (33 starts).

Born in Wichita, Kansas, Walker is the son of former NBA player Samaki Walker.

