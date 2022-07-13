Warm & Sunny Thursday

It was another beautiful day! We expect to see mainly clear skies through the evening both west and east of the Cascades. Overnight lows will be nice and comfortably cool tonight, in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow we may see a few morning clouds, but those clear out very quickly and it will be a sunny day across Oregon. It will be nice and warm too, with highs in the mid 80s. We will slowly start cooling after tomorrow, with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s for the weekend. Saturday, expect to start the day with more cloud cover and get gradual clearing. Other than that, our 7-day forecast will include mostly sunny days.

Next week temperatures will begin warming again and we expect highs in the mid to upper 80 Mon-Wed. We don’t see any wet weather in our forecast.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.