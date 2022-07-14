1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving cement truck in Troutdale

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County East County Vehicular Crimes Team is investigating a deadly crash that happened Thursday morning in Troutdale.

The crash involving a cement truck and car happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest Sundial Road. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office. A passenger in the car was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the cement truck was evaluated on scene, but did not need to be taken to a hospital.

Northwest Sundial Road will be closed at Northwest Swigert Way for several hours during the crash investigation. NW Sundial is a dead-end road that services several businesses.

No additional details about the crash have been released at this time.

