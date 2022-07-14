Cooling trend through the weekend, then heating up

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a comfortable and mostly sunny start to the day. Portland’s high temperatures will likely hit the mid 80s this evening-- quite a bit warmer than yesterday. We will start to cool down through the weekend and see pretty typical mid-July temperatures in the low to mid 80s with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. There is a slight chance of a shower along the northern coast and coast range Saturday morning.

Temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s on Sunday, then we’ll heat back up next week. A high pressure system edges in just a little bit closer to the region on Tuesday, potentially heating the metro area up to around 90 degrees.

More morning clouds to afternoon sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s are expected Wednesday and Thursday.

