Driver crashes in Margarita Factory in downtown Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KPTV) - A driver crashed into the Margarita Factory restaurant in downtown Battle Ground on Wednesday evening.

Clark County Fire District 3 said the vehicle crashed into the restaurant, located at 11 North Parkway Avenue #103, shortly after 7 p.m.

The driver and two people inside the restaurant were injured. All three were taken to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

The fire district said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The cause remains under investigation.

The restaurant sustained damage to a main support post and will be evaluated by the City Building Official, the fire district said.

