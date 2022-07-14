Eastbound I-84 closed near Warrendale due to overturned semi-truck

WARRENDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 are closed Thursday due to an overturned semi-truck.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the closure at about 12:20 p.m. The westbound lanes are not affected by the crash.

There’s no word at this time if the semi-truck driver was injured in the crash.

I-84 eastbound is closed at Warrendale due to an overturned semi-truck. Use an alternate route. @ORStatePolice is leading the crash investigation. pic.twitter.com/qYPzgRjXia — Multnomah Co. Sheriff’s Office (@MultCoSO) July 14, 2022

Drivers are being asked to use an alternate route or avoid the area.

Oregon State Police is leading the crash investigation. No additional details have been released at this time.

