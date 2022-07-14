FBI, law enforcement agencies urge public to report acts of vandalism against houses of worship

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Following the Supreme Court decision on Roe V. Wade, there have been incidents of vandalism, arson and theft in Portland area pregnancy resource centers and faith-based organizations.

The FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and explosives, and local law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help in reporting these incidents.

“We have seen an increase of vandalism, arson, thefts and threats across the nation and right here in Oregon at houses of worship,” said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Portland Field Office. “While advocates with different views on this issue have the First Amendment right to voice their opinions, we must be clear that violence and threats of violence will not be tolerated and those who are committing the acts will be held accountable.”

“What makes our country great is our ability to express our feelings and beliefs through peaceful protests or other lawful means,” said ATF Seattle Field Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan T. McPherson. “But when individuals turn to vandalism, intimidation or acts of violence as a way express these, ATF and our partners will always investigate in our effort to hold those people accountable. Hatred and fear have no place in our community.”

Anyone who has witnessed violent actions or has any information about potential threats is asked to report tips to FBI Portland at (503) 224-4181, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov. They may also contact their local law enforcement.

