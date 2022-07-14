Kids learn how to dig into the past at Fort Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash (KPTV) – Fort Vancouver is hosting a Kids Dig this Saturday and next to inspire the next generation of archaeologists.

Children ages 8 to 12 will be able to excavate a mock dig site to learn about the science of archaeology and what they can learn from what is found right below their feet! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with an archaeologist with the National Park Service to learn more.

To reserve your spot just call Fort Vancouver, you can find more information about the event here.

