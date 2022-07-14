Man charged with murder after death of elderly man in downtown Portland attack

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man accused of attacking two elderly men waiting for a bus stop in downtown Portland has been charged with murder.

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Thursday the additional charge against Keffer James White, 29, who is accused of the June attack.

The murder charge follows the death of Donald A. Pierce, 82, at the hospital on July 7, according to a statement from Portland police. An autopsy conducted by the Medical Examiner’s Office determined his death as homicide by blunt trauma.

White has now been indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury for second-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, and second-degree assault.

The other victim in the June attack was treated and released from the hospital.

Anyone with information who has not already spoken to investigators, is urged contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.hertzler@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1040 and reference case number 22-169912.

