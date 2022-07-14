Members of Portland Thorns and Timbers help at Rose Haven.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Members of the Portland Thorns and Timbers are once again giving back during its annual Stand Together Week.

Today they were at Rose Haven creating goodie bags for those experiencing homelessness.

Rose Haven is a day shelter and community center serving women and children experiencing trauma, loss of a home, or other life challenges.

The bags include things like water bottles, food, and blankets to be given out during their summer picnic Friday.

