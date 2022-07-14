Advertisement

Missing, at risk 4-year-old believed to be in SE Portland

Bianka Evenson and Monika Jones
Bianka Evenson and Monika Jones(Oregon Dept. of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a missing 4-year-old believed to be at risk.

Officials say, Bianka Evenson, 4, disappeared July 8 with her mother, Monika Jones from Portland. ODHS says they are believed to be somewhere in Southeast Portland and spend time around homeless camps at Laurelhurst Park and Sewallcrest Park.

Evenson is two feet tall, 40 lbs., with brown eyes and hair.

Anyone who suspects they have information about the location of Bianka or Monika Jones should call 911.

